Systems Engineer

We are currently seeking a skilled and proactive Systems Engineer to join our team. As a Systems Engineer, you will play a crucial role in designing, implementing, and maintaining complex systems and infrastructure. Your expertise in system architecture, administration, and troubleshooting will be essential in ensuring the stability and efficiency of our technology environment.

Job Purpose of this position:

To provide specialist technical expertise and support in installing; testing; tuning; optimising; diagnosing problems; repairing; upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and systems software (i.e. Operating systems; data management products; office automation products; embedded systems); and other utility enabling software and related equipment.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualification

MCSE

Azure Certification (Administration/ Advanced)

SCCM

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Ensure adherence to documented procedures by auditing service delivery functions.

Ensure the correct and effective use of system hardware and software.

Resolve issues by inspecting malfunctioning computer hardware, software, and/or components – analyzing cause, and planning repair procedures.

Resolve issues by inspecting malfunctioning computer hardware, software, and/or components – analyzing cause, and planning repair procedures. Recommend solutions through the investigation of service problems.

Support the business process needs by performing and consulting on a variety of technical tasks in the diagnosis, repair, maintenance, and installation of computers and/or related equipment.

Ensure documentation for relevant systems software products and operational documents are prepared and maintained.

Approve and recommend actions to be taken and identify those that merit action.

Adhere to organizational processes by ensuring standards are implemented and correctly applied when designs are reviewed or designed.

Enable decision-making and technical reviews.

Ensure contingency during disaster recovery (DR).

Provide sustainable solutions per incident by conducting root cause and trend analysis.

Ensure knowledge management, continuity, and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and by sharing knowledge with the team.

Maintain a broad knowledge of technology, equipment, and or systems across domains.

Ensure understanding of client needs.

Ensure accurate reporting to stakeholders.

Provide advice to junior staff by participating in peer reviews and providing technical mentoring.

Enable recommendations and planning for the tuning of system hardware and software.

Monitor system efficiency against published SLAs.

Ensure end-to-end project delivery.

Skills, tools, and experience required:

Fault Finding and Problem Resolution.

Conducting root cause analysis.

Managing conflict situations.

Managing multiple projects.

Drafting reports.

Analyzing and interpreting quantitative and qualitative data.

Interacting with various levels of management.

Identifying trends.

Checking the accuracy of reports and records.

Server Hardware.

Microsoft Server OS Support [Phone Number Removed];) ServiceNow.

SCCM Patch Management.

Microsoft Defender.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

10+ years plus exposure to IT environment with a minimum of 5 years in Systems Engineering.

Additional Experience: 2-3 Years Experience in Cloud.

Work environment:

Initial 12-month contract

Location: Johannesburg – Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position