Test Analyst

We are currently seeking a diligent and detail-oriented Test Analyst to join our team. As a Test Analyst, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through comprehensive testing and analysis. Your expertise in test planning, execution, and defect management will contribute to the successful delivery of our projects.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC/ ALM/ AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman/ SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing is preferable (Manual / Appium).

Other Technologies: Jira.

Comfortable working in an Agile environment and conducting all the relevant ceremonies.

Must have experience: Credit systems OR Insurance Mobile Digital Exposure.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Ideally, someone based in Cape Town (we can consider someone outside of Cape Town)

Initial 6-month contract ideally (other options can be discussed)

Years of experience: 5+ years experience

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position