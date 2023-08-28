AMD graphics cards deliver better gaming

AMD has unveiled new enthusiast-class graphics cards, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT.

The new graphics cards are optimised to deliver high-performance, high-refresh 1440p gaming experiences for today’s and tomorrow’s demanding AAA and esports titles.

AMD also announced availability of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3, the next generation of the popular upscaling technology that is designed to offer massive performance boosts in supported games.

Built on the groundbreaking AMD RDNA 3 architecture, the new graphics cards provide cutting-edge hardware and software features designed to deliver fully immersive 1440p gameplay at 60+ FPS and significantly better performance-per-dollar compared to the competition across select titles.

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics cards also offer 16GB and 12GB of high-speed GDDR6 VRAM, respectively, and up to 50% higher memory bandwidth than the competition for high-resolution gaming.

They also support advanced features that take performance and visual fidelity to the next level, including the all-new AMD HYPR-RX technology.

“Gamers today are choosing 1440p displays more than any other display resolution,” says Scott Herkelman, senior vice-president and GM: graphics business unit at AMD. “Today’s high-refresh 1440p displays deliver the incredibly vibrant visuals and smooth, fluid gameplay gamers expect.

“We’re excited to offer a new class of graphics cards delivering the performance and visual fidelity that allows gamers to elevate their gameplay and truly enjoy today’s and tomorrow’s games the way they were designed to be experienced.”

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card features 60 AMD RDNA 3 unified compute units and offers 20% more performance-per-dollar on average than the competition.

With 54 AMD RDNA 3 compute units, the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card is a 1440p workhorse, also offering 20% more performance-per-dollar on average than the competition. Both graphics cards provide an excellent upgrade option for gamers using older cards.

Key features and capabilities include:

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture – Features redesigned compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators, second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology and second-generation raytracing technology.

* Dedicated AI Acceleration – New AI accelerators are optimised for the latest AI workloads. New AI instructions and increased AI throughput deliver over 2X more performance on average than AMD RDNA 2 architecture.

* Improved Streaming Quality and Performance – Improved AMD encoders deliver enhanced visual quality when streaming and recording. AMD AI and content adaptive machine learning technology has also been integrated into the AMD Media Framework to enable sharper text when streaming at low bitrates and resolutions.

* Ultra-High Definition Encoding – An encode/decode media engine for the ultimate performance, unlocking new multi-media experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support, wide colour gamut and high-dynamic range enhancements.

* AMD Radiance DisplayTM Engine – Provides support for DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1a based displays for ultra-high resolutions and high refresh rates for gaming and content creation workloads5. It also features 12-bit HDR and full REC2020 Color Space for incredible color accuracy at up to 8K video playback.

* AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Technology – Now available and upcoming in 300 titles, AMD upscaling technologies provide crisp, high-resolution image quality while boosting framerates in supported games.