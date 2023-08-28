Backend Developer (0215) – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7)

Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors

Deploy applications in AWS (via Github)

Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.

Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Qualifications required:

Relevant IT Degree

Cloud Certifications

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Technical Knowledge:

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture

At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as

Java Javascript / TypeScript / [URL Removed]

Python

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

Compute: Kubernetes and Severless API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc. Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration, and operation) Infrastructure as Cde (Terraform, CloudFormation) Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems Monitoring and log analytics

Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql

Experience with:

Web Services Design & Deployment REST GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Experience with Linear and Nonlinear Optimisation

Experience with Control Theory

Experience with Machine Learning

Experience with Design and Evaluation of Efficient Algorithms (Complexity Theory)

Experience with Performance Testing and Tuning

Experience with E-mobility

Desired Skills:

Java

Python

JavaScript

DynamoDB

AWS

SQL

NoSQL

