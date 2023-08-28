Backend Developer (0215) – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7)
- Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors
- Deploy applications in AWS (via Github)
- Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.
- Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
Qualifications required:
- Relevant IT Degree
- Cloud Certifications
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Technical Knowledge:
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
- Java
- Javascript / TypeScript / [URL Removed]
- Python
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- Compute: Kubernetes and Severless
- API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration, and operation)
- Infrastructure as Cde (Terraform, CloudFormation)
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- Monitoring and log analytics
- Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
- Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- GIT
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with Linear and Nonlinear Optimisation
- Experience with Control Theory
- Experience with Machine Learning
- Experience with Design and Evaluation of Efficient Algorithms (Complexity Theory)
- Experience with Performance Testing and Tuning
- Experience with E-mobility
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Python
- JavaScript
- DynamoDB
- AWS
- SQL
- NoSQL