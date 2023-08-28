Backend Developer (0215)

Aug 28, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7)

  • Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors

  • Deploy applications in AWS (via Github)

  • Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.

  • Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Qualifications required:

  • Relevant IT Degree

  • Cloud Certifications

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Technical Knowledge:

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture

  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
    • Java

    • Javascript / TypeScript / [URL Removed]
    • Python

  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

    • Compute: Kubernetes and Severless

    • API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.

    • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

    • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration, and operation)

    • Infrastructure as Cde (Terraform, CloudFormation)

    • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

    • Monitoring and log analytics

  • Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql

  • Experience with:

    • Web Services Design & Deployment

    • REST

    • GIT

  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with Linear and Nonlinear Optimisation

  • Experience with Control Theory

  • Experience with Machine Learning

  • Experience with Design and Evaluation of Efficient Algorithms (Complexity Theory)

  • Experience with Performance Testing and Tuning

  • Experience with E-mobility

