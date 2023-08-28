Our Cape Town based client is looking for a Business Analyst (Buying) within a retail/supply chain environment for a hybrid role.
Key Responsibilities:
- Assess and define change requests received from users in the company in relation to business processes and systems. Provision of solutions and support for the implementation thereof.
- Effectively manage change requests from business stakeholders
- Translation of business process and system requirements into specific projects ensuring solutions are commercially acceptable within the strategic framework.
- Provision of effective and timeous support to internal users on processes, systems and technology activities.
- User ongoing support
- Provision of detailed documentation of current information, data and solutions
- Supply users with skills & knowledge of process and systems via training sessions and workshops to enhance culture of super users
Qualifications:
Essential:
- Degree/Diploma in IT or BCom in IT/Business
Preferred:
- A Business Analysis/ Process related Diploma
- Affiliation to a professional institution for Business Analysis (IIBA)
Experience:
Essential:
- Minimum of 3-4 years’ experience as a Business Analyst – with at least 2 years within a Retail/Supply Chain environment.
- Typical Business Analyst exposure: system analysis; business process development, including the holding of workshops; preparing documentation in accordance with BABOK methodology.
- Acting as an interface between business units, technology teams and support teams
- Identifying, assessing and documenting business requirements
Preferred:
- Thorough grasp of business fundamentals and strategic priorities
- Writing business requirements, system requirements & functional specifications
- Project management
- Maintaining configuration documents and providing recommendations as necessary
- Quality assurance and testing
- System support exposure: maintaining an incident management process; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents.
- Exposure to system architecture
Knowledge:
- The latest MS Office
- A working knowledge of ARIS, MS Project and other process mapping tools
- Thorough understanding of operations and systems
- Business requirements elicitation
- Determination of business solutions
- Testing solutions for technical and business compatibility
- Business process management
- Documenting and analysing information and data.
- Project feasibility reports
- Implementing business solutions and change management
- Understanding of business analysis methodologies (BABOK)
- Commercial understanding of the Retail systems environment
Skills:
- Strong analytical skills
- Written and verbal communication skills
- Planning and organising skills
- Influencing skills
- Leadership skills
- Networking skills
- Evaluation skills
- Management skills
- Problem solving skills
- Conflict handling
- Presentation skills
- Facilitation skills
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- BABOK methodology
- Retail/Supply Chain environment.
- Aris