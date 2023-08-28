Business Analyst – Buying

Our Cape Town based client is looking for a Business Analyst (Buying) within a retail/supply chain environment for a hybrid role.

Assess and define change requests received from users in the company in relation to business processes and systems. Provision of solutions and support for the implementation thereof.

Effectively manage change requests from business stakeholders

Translation of business process and system requirements into specific projects ensuring solutions are commercially acceptable within the strategic framework.

Provision of effective and timeous support to internal users on processes, systems and technology activities.

User ongoing support

Provision of detailed documentation of current information, data and solutions

Supply users with skills & knowledge of process and systems via training sessions and workshops to enhance culture of super users

Key Responsibilities:

Qualifications:

Essential:

Degree/Diploma in IT or BCom in IT/Business

Preferred:

A Business Analysis/ Process related Diploma

Affiliation to a professional institution for Business Analysis (IIBA)

Experience:

Essential:

Minimum of 3-4 years’ experience as a Business Analyst – with at least 2 years within a Retail/Supply Chain environment.

Typical Business Analyst exposure: system analysis; business process development, including the holding of workshops; preparing documentation in accordance with BABOK methodology.

Acting as an interface between business units, technology teams and support teams

Identifying, assessing and documenting business requirements

Preferred:

Thorough grasp of business fundamentals and strategic priorities

Writing business requirements, system requirements & functional specifications

Project management

Maintaining configuration documents and providing recommendations as necessary

Quality assurance and testing

System support exposure: maintaining an incident management process; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents.

Exposure to system architecture

Knowledge:

The latest MS Office

A working knowledge of ARIS, MS Project and other process mapping tools

Thorough understanding of operations and systems

Business requirements elicitation

Determination of business solutions

Testing solutions for technical and business compatibility

Business process management

Documenting and analysing information and data.

Project feasibility reports

Implementing business solutions and change management

Understanding of business analysis methodologies (BABOK)

Commercial understanding of the Retail systems environment

Skills:

Strong analytical skills

Written and verbal communication skills

Planning and organising skills

Influencing skills

Leadership skills

Networking skills

Evaluation skills

Management skills

Problem solving skills

Conflict handling

Presentation skills

Facilitation skills

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

BABOK methodology

Retail/Supply Chain environment.

Aris

