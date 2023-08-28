Business Analyst – Buying

Aug 28, 2023

Our Cape Town based client is looking for a Business Analyst (Buying) within a retail/supply chain environment for a hybrid role.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Assess and define change requests received from users in the company in relation to business processes and systems. Provision of solutions and support for the implementation thereof.
  • Effectively manage change requests from business stakeholders
  • Translation of business process and system requirements into specific projects ensuring solutions are commercially acceptable within the strategic framework.
  • Provision of effective and timeous support to internal users on processes, systems and technology activities.
  • User ongoing support
  • Provision of detailed documentation of current information, data and solutions
  • Supply users with skills & knowledge of process and systems via training sessions and workshops to enhance culture of super users

Qualifications:
Essential:

  • Degree/Diploma in IT or BCom in IT/Business

Preferred:

  • A Business Analysis/ Process related Diploma
  • Affiliation to a professional institution for Business Analysis (IIBA)

Experience:
Essential:

  • Minimum of 3-4 years’ experience as a Business Analyst – with at least 2 years within a Retail/Supply Chain environment.
  • Typical Business Analyst exposure: system analysis; business process development, including the holding of workshops; preparing documentation in accordance with BABOK methodology.
  • Acting as an interface between business units, technology teams and support teams
  • Identifying, assessing and documenting business requirements

Preferred:

  • Thorough grasp of business fundamentals and strategic priorities
  • Writing business requirements, system requirements & functional specifications
  • Project management
  • Maintaining configuration documents and providing recommendations as necessary
  • Quality assurance and testing
  • System support exposure: maintaining an incident management process; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents.
  • Exposure to system architecture

Knowledge:

  • The latest MS Office
  • A working knowledge of ARIS, MS Project and other process mapping tools
  • Thorough understanding of operations and systems
  • Business requirements elicitation
  • Determination of business solutions
  • Testing solutions for technical and business compatibility
  • Business process management
  • Documenting and analysing information and data.
  • Project feasibility reports
  • Implementing business solutions and change management
  • Understanding of business analysis methodologies (BABOK)
  • Commercial understanding of the Retail systems environment

Skills:

  • Strong analytical skills
  • Written and verbal communication skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Influencing skills
  • Leadership skills
  • Networking skills
  • Evaluation skills
  • Management skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Conflict handling
  • Presentation skills
  • Facilitation skills

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • BABOK methodology
  • Retail/Supply Chain environment.
  • Aris

