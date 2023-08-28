Business Analyst Data Analytics – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our reputable IT client is seeking a Business Analyst with data analytics to work closely with business and IT to provide technology solutions. The incumbent will analyze IT capabilities, the current processes, models, and strategies and help to design, build, and implement tech solutions.
Experience and Qualifications
- Experience in the services industry (healthcare providers, healthcare payers, medical administrators (medical aid/medical insurance)
- 3 to 8 years of relevant business analyst experience.
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite
- Excellent problem-solving skills.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Qualifications
- Grade 12 or equivalent.
Data analytic certifications will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- data analytics
- medical insurance
- certification