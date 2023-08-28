C# / Systems Developer – Gauteng Centurion

We are seeking a skilled and motivated Intermediate Systems Developer (4 Solid Years Experience), with a strong background in C# development to join our dynamic team. As an integral part of our development group, you will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions that drive our business operations.
Your expertise in C#, SQL, unit testing, integration, and .Net Framework will be crucial in delivering high-quality applications that meet our clients’ needs.
Duties
- Develop, test, and maintain software applications using C# within the .Net Framework.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand software requirements and translate them into functional solutions.
- Create and optimize SQL queries to interact with relational databases.
- Implement effective unit testing strategies to ensure code quality and maintainability.
- Integrate third-party systems and APIs seamlessly into existing applications.
- Participate in code reviews to provide constructive feedback and maintain coding standards.
- Contribute to the design and architecture of software systems, focusing on scalability and performance.
- Utilize HTML and other web technologies to create user interfaces that are intuitive and responsive.
- Employ version control using Git to manage source code and collaborate effectively with the team.
- Apply object-oriented programming principles to design and build robust and maintainable software.
Desired Skills:
- ASP.NET
- Git
- SQL
- HTML
- Unite testing
- C#
- JavaScript