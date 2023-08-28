Cloud Solution Architect (Azure)

Aug 28, 2023

We are currently seeking a seasoned and innovative Cloud Solution Architect with expertise in Azure to join our team. As a Cloud Solution Architect (Azure), you will play a vital role in designing and implementing cloud-based solutions that leverage the power of Microsoft Azure services. Your proficiency in architecture design, cloud best practices, and effective collaboration will contribute to the successful deployment of cutting-edge cloud solutions.

Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

  • Relevant IT/ Cloud qualification

Experience required:

  • Develop and regularly maintain a future-state Domain and /or ICT vision in line with the organization’s Business and IT Strategies – as well as the roadmap for transforming between current and future Domain vision and or ICT vision.

  • Govern the development and ongoing review and update of the organization’s Domain Principles.

  • Govern the Architecture Review Board and the regular meetings of this board to ensure Solution Architecture alignment with ICT Principles, ICT Standards, and Future State Vision.

  • Participate in the Architecture Review Board to ensure Solution Architecture alignment with Domain Principles, Standards, and Future State Vision.

  • Governance of Innovation Ideation and the promotion of innovation ideas to Proof of Concept and Pilot Projects.

  • Work with operational teams to determine opportunities for improvement and define business requirements.

  • Ensure continuous alignment between architectural delivery and the operational implementation and integrity of IT systems.

  • Provide leadership and vision for the optimization and rationalization of ICT infrastructure – aimed at increasing capability and/or IT cost savings and/or IT Service Levels.

  • Provide an Enterprise Architecture Centre of Excellence capability to the organisation.

  • Provide mentorship and coaching to all Architecture teams within the organisation.

  • Develop and regularly review and where necessary recommend updates to the organization’s Domain standards the organization’s IT Strategy and the ongoing maintenance thereof w.r.t. emerging technology utilisation.

  • Facilitate the organization’s knowledge and understanding of current and emerging technology – and how it can be leveraged for maximum business benefit.

  • Calculate the organization’s Domain Technical Debt and ensure this is regularly communicated to the Head of Architecture.

  • Proactively recommend changes to Domain implementations to introduce new functionality, reduce IT Cost. or improve levels of Service.

  • Calculate Business Cases and Impact Assessments for emerging technology deployments to meet business needs as directed by Business demand.

  • Facilitate regular Innovation Days and Innovation Workshops for a detailed understanding of emerging technology capability.

  • Assist in the development of Cloud Solution Architecture requiring Domain technologies and ensure alignment across Architectural disciplines and Solution domains.

  • Identifies the risk of proposed change impact and develops mitigating actions to enable Enterprise-wide solutions.

  • Monitor emerging cloud trends and evaluate their potential impact on the broader organisztion.

  • Ensure alignment across Architectural disciplines and Solution domains.

  • Conduct Issue/Dispute resolution across Architectural disciplines.

  • Lead the achievement of Cloud Architecture Solutions across multiple disciplines and domains.

  • Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives, and values.

  • Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models, and systems through agile thinking.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Initial 12-month contract

  • Location: Hybrid – Sandton (Johannesburg)

  • Level: Architect (10+ years experience)

  • Azure experience – must have

  • Cloud experience: Azure (must-have) and AWS (beneficial)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position