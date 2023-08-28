Cloud Solution Architect (Azure) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently seeking a seasoned and innovative Cloud Solution Architect with expertise in Azure to join our team. As a Cloud Solution Architect (Azure), you will play a vital role in designing and implementing cloud-based solutions that leverage the power of Microsoft Azure services. Your proficiency in architecture design, cloud best practices, and effective collaboration will contribute to the successful deployment of cutting-edge cloud solutions.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Relevant IT/ Cloud qualification

Experience required:

Develop and regularly maintain a future-state Domain and /or ICT vision in line with the organization’s Business and IT Strategies – as well as the roadmap for transforming between current and future Domain vision and or ICT vision.

Govern the development and ongoing review and update of the organization’s Domain Principles.

Govern the Architecture Review Board and the regular meetings of this board to ensure Solution Architecture alignment with ICT Principles, ICT Standards, and Future State Vision.

Participate in the Architecture Review Board to ensure Solution Architecture alignment with Domain Principles, Standards, and Future State Vision.

Governance of Innovation Ideation and the promotion of innovation ideas to Proof of Concept and Pilot Projects.

Work with operational teams to determine opportunities for improvement and define business requirements.

Ensure continuous alignment between architectural delivery and the operational implementation and integrity of IT systems.

Provide leadership and vision for the optimization and rationalization of ICT infrastructure – aimed at increasing capability and/or IT cost savings and/or IT Service Levels.

Provide an Enterprise Architecture Centre of Excellence capability to the organisation.

Provide mentorship and coaching to all Architecture teams within the organisation.

Develop and regularly review and where necessary recommend updates to the organization’s Domain standards the organization’s IT Strategy and the ongoing maintenance thereof w.r.t. emerging technology utilisation.

Facilitate the organization’s knowledge and understanding of current and emerging technology – and how it can be leveraged for maximum business benefit.

Calculate the organization’s Domain Technical Debt and ensure this is regularly communicated to the Head of Architecture.

Proactively recommend changes to Domain implementations to introduce new functionality, reduce IT Cost. or improve levels of Service.

Calculate Business Cases and Impact Assessments for emerging technology deployments to meet business needs as directed by Business demand.

Facilitate regular Innovation Days and Innovation Workshops for a detailed understanding of emerging technology capability.

Assist in the development of Cloud Solution Architecture requiring Domain technologies and ensure alignment across Architectural disciplines and Solution domains.

Identifies the risk of proposed change impact and develops mitigating actions to enable Enterprise-wide solutions.

Monitor emerging cloud trends and evaluate their potential impact on the broader organisztion.

Ensure alignment across Architectural disciplines and Solution domains.

Conduct Issue/Dispute resolution across Architectural disciplines.

Lead the achievement of Cloud Architecture Solutions across multiple disciplines and domains.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives, and values.

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models, and systems through agile thinking.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial 12-month contract

Location: Hybrid – Sandton (Johannesburg)

Level: Architect (10+ years experience)

Azure experience – must have

Cloud experience: Azure (must-have) and AWS (beneficial)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

