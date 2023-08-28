Cloud Solution Architect (Azure) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently seeking a seasoned and innovative Cloud Solution Architect with expertise in Azure to join our team. As a Cloud Solution Architect (Azure), you will play a vital role in designing and implementing cloud-based solutions that leverage the power of Microsoft Azure services. Your proficiency in architecture design, cloud best practices, and effective collaboration will contribute to the successful deployment of cutting-edge cloud solutions.
Essential Qualification:
- Matric
- Relevant IT/ Cloud qualification
Experience required:
- Develop and regularly maintain a future-state Domain and /or ICT vision in line with the organization’s Business and IT Strategies – as well as the roadmap for transforming between current and future Domain vision and or ICT vision.
- Govern the development and ongoing review and update of the organization’s Domain Principles.
- Govern the Architecture Review Board and the regular meetings of this board to ensure Solution Architecture alignment with ICT Principles, ICT Standards, and Future State Vision.
- Participate in the Architecture Review Board to ensure Solution Architecture alignment with Domain Principles, Standards, and Future State Vision.
- Governance of Innovation Ideation and the promotion of innovation ideas to Proof of Concept and Pilot Projects.
- Work with operational teams to determine opportunities for improvement and define business requirements.
- Ensure continuous alignment between architectural delivery and the operational implementation and integrity of IT systems.
- Provide leadership and vision for the optimization and rationalization of ICT infrastructure – aimed at increasing capability and/or IT cost savings and/or IT Service Levels.
- Provide an Enterprise Architecture Centre of Excellence capability to the organisation.
- Provide mentorship and coaching to all Architecture teams within the organisation.
- Develop and regularly review and where necessary recommend updates to the organization’s Domain standards the organization’s IT Strategy and the ongoing maintenance thereof w.r.t. emerging technology utilisation.
- Facilitate the organization’s knowledge and understanding of current and emerging technology – and how it can be leveraged for maximum business benefit.
- Calculate the organization’s Domain Technical Debt and ensure this is regularly communicated to the Head of Architecture.
- Proactively recommend changes to Domain implementations to introduce new functionality, reduce IT Cost. or improve levels of Service.
- Calculate Business Cases and Impact Assessments for emerging technology deployments to meet business needs as directed by Business demand.
- Facilitate regular Innovation Days and Innovation Workshops for a detailed understanding of emerging technology capability.
- Assist in the development of Cloud Solution Architecture requiring Domain technologies and ensure alignment across Architectural disciplines and Solution domains.
- Identifies the risk of proposed change impact and develops mitigating actions to enable Enterprise-wide solutions.
- Monitor emerging cloud trends and evaluate their potential impact on the broader organisztion.
- Ensure alignment across Architectural disciplines and Solution domains.
- Conduct Issue/Dispute resolution across Architectural disciplines.
- Lead the achievement of Cloud Architecture Solutions across multiple disciplines and domains.
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives, and values.
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models, and systems through agile thinking.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Initial 12-month contract
- Location: Hybrid – Sandton (Johannesburg)
- Level: Architect (10+ years experience)
- Azure experience – must have
- Cloud experience: Azure (must-have) and AWS (beneficial)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML