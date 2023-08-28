Commvault celebrates partners

Commvault hosted its 2023 SADC Partner Awards on 23 August 2023.

Kate Mollett, regional director for Commvault Africa, comments: “We understand that our partners are not just stakeholders but integral members of our extended family. The Partner Awards serve as a platform to spotlight their accomplishments and acknowledge the pivotal role they have played in shaping our journey.

“At Commvault, we are thrilled to honour our partners who have taken collaboration, innovation, and success to new heights. Every winner has made an impact, showcasing dedication and a genuine passion for excellence.”

The winners for the SADC Commvault Partner Awards include:

* Partner of the Year: BCX

* Distributor of the Year: Pinnacle

* MSP Partner of the Year: Storvault

* Metallic Partner of the Year: Data Management Professionals

* ISV Partner of the Year: Huawei Southern Africa

* Deal of the Year: Data Sciences Corporation

* Channel Salesperson of the Year: Samantha Naicker from Pinnacle

* Channel SE Person of the Year: Tommy Ferreira from Data Sciences