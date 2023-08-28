Data Analyst at Famous Brands – Gauteng Midrand

The purpose of this position is to collate data through various platforms and provide analytics to drive allocated Brand strategy.

DATA ANALYSIS AND REPORTING: Explore and organise data into meaningful business insights

Data Capture: Capture data and continually review and refine the quality of reports to ensure they support and inform appropriate decisions by senior management. Manage data integrity with the objective of presenting accurate information. Implement quality control of databases to ensure appropriate use of data.

External data sources: Ensure data quality, accuracy and cleansing of external data. Continuously identify and evaluate new data sources.

Processing: Responsible for data extraction (compiling raw data), transformation (make it intelligible), and loading (load into warehouse) process. Extract data from various sources and convert it into meaningful information that will enhance business decisions.

Analysis: Analyse and interpret business information needs based on a strong understanding of business processes, drivers, and priorities. Explore data in meaningful ways to organise, interpret, structure, and present the data into meaningful information. Evaluate evolving analytics platforms.

Reporting: Prepare reports that specify the key performance indicators as well as diagnostic measures to analyse and recommend course of action for key stakeholders to improve performance and maximize growth. Continually review and refine the quality of reports to ensure they support and inform appropriate decisions by senior management.

BI Tool: Utilise tools to enhance and maintain the evolving presentation of insights.

INSIGHTS

Impact Analysis: Proactively provide key stakeholders with analysis and trends

FORECASTING: Provide analytics to ensure forecast accuracy to avoid stocks outs and manage risk

Research historical data to map trends and determine how they will influence the business

In-depth analysis of pre and post promo review and (Tracking of WPSA, Turnover, GP)

Examine own methodologies to find ways of improving predictive accuracy

SPECIAL PROJECTS: Consumer facing Tech Projects linked to BI

Support in the execution of all Consumer Facing Tech Hub projects.

HAPPY HIGH PERFORMING PEOPLE:

Ensure that the core mission, vision, and values of Famous Brands are always executed.

Celebrate success amongst the team.

Develop and maintain strong stakeholder relationships and deliver mutually established goals.

FORMAL EDUCATION

Matric essential

A relevant B. Com/B.Sc. (Finance or Analytics) degree

Further studies in Statistics will be an advantage

EXPERIENCE

Experience in translating data into relevant insights

Demonstrated experience in working with databases, data analysis, segmentation and modelling

Experience in forecasting techniques

Experience in CRM

GENERAL COMPUTER LITERACY

Proficiency in Microsoft packages

A fundamental understanding of SQL and technical aspects of BI

Fully capable of using analysis tools and software SQL

COMPETENCIES

Advanced vision and attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure, deadline driven

Numerate and analytical with the ability to deliver results from insights that are gathered

Data mining and analysis to influence business decisions

Ability to find trends

Drives for results with strong business acumen

Ability to conduct root cause analysis

Actively creates and promotes cross-team/functional collaboration

Proactive self-starter with high degree of self-directed behaviour

Excellent interpersonal skills

