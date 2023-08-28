Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a large FMCG Company, has a PERMANENT Vacancy, for a DATA ENGINEER that will be responsible for driving, designing and building scalable ETL systems for a big data warehouse to implement robust and trustworthy data to support high performing ML algorithms, predictive models and support real-time data visualisation requirements across the organisation to enable self-help analytics.

PLEASE NOTE; ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL

3 year IT related degree.

Post graduate Qualification. (advantageous)

5-10 years’ Experience and understanding in designing and developing data warehouses according to the Kimball. methodology. Adept at design and development of ETL processes. SQL development experience, preferably SAS data studio and AWS experience.

The ability to ingest/output CSV, JSON and other ?at ?le types and any related data sources. Pro?cient in Python or R or willingness to learn.

Experience within Retail, Financial Services and Logistics environments.

NQF Level 7.

In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations.

Strong networks and knowledge of emerging trends across Data/Analytics (Big Data, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AI).

Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business).

Knowledge of technology and SDLC and Agile methodology.

Knowledge of retail industry data models.

Advanced knowledge of compliance and IT governance.

General SAS experience.

Adapting and responding to change.

Presenting and communicating information.

Stakeholder management.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Data Architecture, Data Modelling and Data Pipelining.

In–depth knowledge of the Group policies, practices, processes and systems.

Understanding of the the Group and HR operating model and value chain.

Express and implied ethical responsibilities

