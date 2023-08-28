One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join their Dynamic team.
Minimum Qualification & Experience:
- NQF 6 Required
- 2+ years’ experience in IT
Location: On-site – Eastern Cape
Technical and Functional Skills:
- Experience with Azure DevOps Pipelines
- Solid coding experience with YAML, Bash, Powershell Scripting languages
- Proven experience in monitoring cloud infrastructure and developing IaC (Infrastructure as Code) scripts
- Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process
- Experience with GitHub Source Code and version control
Responsibilities Include:
- Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for product components.
- Implement and design automated product builds
- Implement and design automated deployments of product releases to various environments stages
- Integrate various tools in the DevOps toolchain to accelerate development teams’ velocity while maintaining high standards for quality and consistency
- Attend to support tickets, which may arise due to product components not functioning as expected.
Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!
