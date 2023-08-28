DevOps Engineer

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

NQF 6 Required

2+ years’ experience in IT

Location: On-site – Eastern Cape

Technical and Functional Skills:

Experience with Azure DevOps Pipelines

Solid coding experience with YAML, Bash, Powershell Scripting languages

Proven experience in monitoring cloud infrastructure and developing IaC (Infrastructure as Code) scripts

Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process

Experience with GitHub Source Code and version control

Responsibilities Include:

Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for product components.

Implement and design automated product builds

Implement and design automated deployments of product releases to various environments stages

Integrate various tools in the DevOps toolchain to accelerate development teams’ velocity while maintaining high standards for quality and consistency

Attend to support tickets, which may arise due to product components not functioning as expected.

Desired Skills:

azure

devops

CI/CD

Git

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

