DevOps Engineer

Aug 28, 2023

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, Seeks the expertise of a DevOps Engineer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

  • NQF 6 Required
  • 2+ years’ experience in IT

Location: On-site – Eastern Cape

Technical and Functional Skills:

  • Experience with Azure DevOps Pipelines
  • Solid coding experience with YAML, Bash, Powershell Scripting languages
  • Proven experience in monitoring cloud infrastructure and developing IaC (Infrastructure as Code) scripts
  • Understanding of CI/CD Pipeline management process
  • Experience with GitHub Source Code and version control

Responsibilities Include:

  • Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for product components.
  • Implement and design automated product builds
  • Implement and design automated deployments of product releases to various environments stages
  • Integrate various tools in the DevOps toolchain to accelerate development teams’ velocity while maintaining high standards for quality and consistency
  • Attend to support tickets, which may arise due to product components not functioning as expected.

Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!

Desired Skills:

  • azure
  • devops
  • CI/CD
  • Git

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

