FICO, LigaData partner in Africa

Global analytics software provider FICO has announced a partnership with LigaData to bring decision management and optimisation tools to telecommunications firms in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

LigaData and FICO will offer hybrid-cloud and SaaS decision-as-a-service solutions that communications service providers can use to increase revenues, decrease costs, and expand their digital and mobile financial services offerings.

Solutions offered by the two firms include mobile lending, price optimisation, collections optimisation, subscriber segmentation, and fraud detection solutions for communications service providers, with the aim of adding new revenue streams and expanding financial inclusion in emerging markets.

“Our partnership with FICO will give communications service providers new tools to expand and compete in a data-driven marketplace,” says Bassel Ojjeh, CEO of LigaData. “In addition, we will be bringing to market new solutions that can help communications service providers serve the large number of unbanked and underbanked communities in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.”

“By combining our world-class decision management and optimisation tools with LigaData’s world-class Data Fabric platform, we can help telecommunications providers in their transformation from Telcos to TechCos and serve new digital services customer segments with confidence,” says Alexandre Graff, vice-president of global partners and alliances at FICO. “Together we plan to also help communications service providers grant loans in emerging markets, making it easier for consumers while increasing the digitization of the economy.”