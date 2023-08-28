Full Stack Developer (Java) LW2274 – Gauteng Pretoria

- Designing and advocating for a future-proof architecture with a focus on scalability, performance, and cost optimization.
- Developing a microservice landscape using Java (Quarkus).
- Creating user interfaces using Angular and the Groups Design System Density.
- Shaping the product through your experience, skills, and passion, working in a highly agile environment.
- Collaborating with other developers and team members, sharing knowledge and ideas.
Minimum Requirements:
Role-specific knowledge:
- +4 years’ experience as Full Stack Developer – Strong proficiency in Java development, preferably using Quarkus.
- Extensive experience in front-end development using modern JavaScript frameworks, preferably Angular.
- Proficient in database engineering, data management, and query optimization, preferably using PostgreSQL.
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behavior in a distributed team.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.
- Ability to work as part of a team, interdependent as well as independently, and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required.
Advantageous
- Proficient in cloud operations on Microsoft Azure with a focus on cloud security, scalability, and performance.
- Proficiency in testing frameworks and tools like Jest, Cypress, or Selenium to ensure code quality and robustness.
- Expertise in developing RESTful APIs and integrating them with front-end applications.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Quarkas
- Full stack
- Java