Full Stack Developer (Java) LW2274

Aug 28, 2023

  • Designing and advocating for a future-proof architecture with a focus on scalability, performance, and cost optimization.

  • Developing a microservice landscape using Java (Quarkus).

  • Creating user interfaces using Angular and the Groups Design System Density.

  • Shaping the product through your experience, skills, and passion, working in a highly agile environment.

  • Collaborating with other developers and team members, sharing knowledge and ideas.

Minimum Requirements:

Role-specific knowledge:

  • +4 years’ experience as Full Stack Developer – Strong proficiency in Java development, preferably using Quarkus.

  • Extensive experience in front-end development using modern JavaScript frameworks, preferably Angular.

  • Proficient in database engineering, data management, and query optimization, preferably using PostgreSQL.

  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behavior in a distributed team.

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.

  • Ability to work as part of a team, interdependent as well as independently, and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required.

Advantageous

  • Proficient in cloud operations on Microsoft Azure with a focus on cloud security, scalability, and performance.

  • Proficiency in testing frameworks and tools like Jest, Cypress, or Selenium to ensure code quality and robustness.

  • Expertise in developing RESTful APIs and integrating them with front-end applications.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Quarkas
  • Full stack
  • Java

