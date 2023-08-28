IT Security Specialist (Checkpoint Security & Network Engineer) – Gauteng Centurion

Senior Specialist responsible for designing, Installing, Configuring, Implementing, Supporting, Repairing and administer Checkpoint and Fortigate firewalls – Systems and Solutions.

Minimum Requirements:

• Strong knowledge in Checkpoint firewalls.

• Experience in compilation of management reports

• Strong understanding of information security and networking concepts.

• Strong knowledge of network protocols, routing switching technologies

• Understanding with security technologies such as IPS, VPN and SSL.

• Matric

• Relevant undergraduate degree/diploma and/or certificate

• Checkpoint Firewall certificates.

• 5-7 years’ experience in Checkpoint firewall, designing, implementing and Support.

• Certifications such as CCSE, CCSM, or CCIE are a plus.

Desired Skills:

Checkpoint

Fortinet

IT Security

Network

