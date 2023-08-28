IT Security Specialist (Checkpoint Security & Network Engineer)

Senior Specialist responsible for designing, Installing, Configuring, Implementing, Supporting, Repairing and administer Checkpoint and Fortigate firewalls – Systems and Solutions.
Minimum Requirements:
Requirements:
• Strong knowledge in Checkpoint firewalls.
• Experience in compilation of management reports
• Strong understanding of information security and networking concepts.
• Strong knowledge of network protocols, routing switching technologies
• Understanding with security technologies such as IPS, VPN and SSL.
• Matric
• Relevant undergraduate degree/diploma and/or certificate
• Checkpoint Firewall certificates.
• 5-7 years’ experience in Checkpoint firewall, designing, implementing and Support.
• Certifications such as CCSE, CCSM, or CCIE are a plus.
Desired Skills:
- Checkpoint
- Fortinet
- IT Security
- Network