Our client in the IT industry based in Sandton is currently looking to employ a Junior Developer.
Requirements:
- Related programming qualification/s and minimum of two years’ experience in a similar role.
- Mus have advanced experience with Qlikview, along with some experience on HTML, Java, Angular, CSS, C#, TypeScript, etc.
- Comfortable with data modelling, Qlik NPrinting, data mapping, back and front-end development, automation of reports, etc.
- Advanced Excel knowledge.
- SQL knowledge.
Responsibilities:
- Assist with the designing, development, customizing and maintenance of various proprietary applications.
- Assist with maintenance of existing Qlikview models.
- Data Clean up from source.
- Developing new Qlikview models.
- Maintaining automation pipelines.
- Owning the data supply chain (From SFTP to Qlik).
- Developing, maintenance and housekeeping of company proprietary Webapp.
- General Development and any ad-hoc requests as provided by the Head Developer when required.
Characteristics:
- Be a team player, work well with others and enjoy a collaborative, hard-working and growth-driven culture.
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Self-motivated and a self-starter orientation, committed to personal and professional development.
- Action oriented, attention to detail and problem-solving skills.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Qlikview
- HTML
- C#
- Java
- Angular
- Software Developer
- Typescript