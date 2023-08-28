Junior Developer

Aug 28, 2023

Our client in the IT industry based in Sandton is currently looking to employ a Junior Developer.
Requirements:

  • Related programming qualification/s and minimum of two years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Mus have advanced experience with Qlikview, along with some experience on HTML, Java, Angular, CSS, C#, TypeScript, etc.
  • Comfortable with data modelling, Qlik NPrinting, data mapping, back and front-end development, automation of reports, etc.
  • Advanced Excel knowledge.
  • SQL knowledge.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist with the designing, development, customizing and maintenance of various proprietary applications.
  • Assist with maintenance of existing Qlikview models.
  • Data Clean up from source.
  • Developing new Qlikview models.
  • Maintaining automation pipelines.
  • Owning the data supply chain (From SFTP to Qlik).
  • Developing, maintenance and housekeeping of company proprietary Webapp.
  • General Development and any ad-hoc requests as provided by the Head Developer when required.

Characteristics:

  • Be a team player, work well with others and enjoy a collaborative, hard-working and growth-driven culture.
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
  • Self-motivated and a self-starter orientation, committed to personal and professional development.
  • Action oriented, attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Qlikview
  • HTML
  • C#
  • Java
  • Angular
  • Software Developer
  • Typescript

