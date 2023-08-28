Junior Developer

Our client in the IT industry based in Sandton is currently looking to employ a Junior Developer.

Requirements:

Related programming qualification/s and minimum of two years’ experience in a similar role.

Mus have advanced experience with Qlikview, along with some experience on HTML, Java, Angular, CSS, C#, TypeScript, etc.

Comfortable with data modelling, Qlik NPrinting, data mapping, back and front-end development, automation of reports, etc.

Advanced Excel knowledge.

SQL knowledge.

Responsibilities:

Assist with the designing, development, customizing and maintenance of various proprietary applications.

Assist with maintenance of existing Qlikview models.

Data Clean up from source.

Developing new Qlikview models.

Maintaining automation pipelines.

Owning the data supply chain (From SFTP to Qlik).

Developing, maintenance and housekeeping of company proprietary Webapp.

General Development and any ad-hoc requests as provided by the Head Developer when required.

Characteristics:

Be a team player, work well with others and enjoy a collaborative, hard-working and growth-driven culture.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Self-motivated and a self-starter orientation, committed to personal and professional development.

Action oriented, attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Qlikview

HTML

C#

Java

Angular

Software Developer

Typescript

Learn more/Apply for this position