Manual Tester ( IOT Team ) – Gauteng

Calling all Manual Testers with 3 years and API and Mobile testing experience !

Manual tester, with testing on mobile applications !

Must haves:

ISTQB

C#

IT Qualification

3 years in a Software and web application testing environment

What you will be doing:

This is a position for a manual tester within a team. As such, a tester will be required to work with our hardware, 3rd party devices and be required to perform configuration of devices, data simulation and fault finding (hardware and software). An understanding of, and experience in hardware and software integration (firmware, communications, back-end systems) is thus essential.

Telemetry/automotive background

Familiarity with test management systems (e.g., Test Link, Azure Test Manager, HP Quality Centre, NI Simulink)

Strong understanding of testing process

Experience with testing in an Agile iterative development process (e.g., SCRUM)

Experience with documentation of test plans for acceptance, regression, functional, and stress testing

Understanding of configuration management and version control

Experience with defect tracking process

Basic knowledge of windows server OS hosting both window services and IIS web services

Good practical understanding of software validation methodologies

Desired Skills:

SQA

Manual Tester

Sodtware Tester

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

bonus an more

Learn more/Apply for this position