Mid-Level Java Developer – Western Cape Beacon Valley

A small growing PropTech company in Westlake seeks a forward-thinking Mid Java Developer who values authenticity & ownership to join its team. Their architecture is cloud based with some microservices, event-based systems and Java (JEE) applications (some major refactoring needed). You will need 2+ years’ experience with Must-Haves tech skills including Java, JEE, JSP, SQL, REST, HTML & JavaScript. You’ll be working on features and bug fixes on one of the pivotal applications – some of the tech is old (10 years and still using JSPs), but a road map is in place to change that, which is why they need you.

Java, JEE, JSP, JPA, SQL, REST, HTML, JavaScript

Kotlin, Gradle, Linux, Angular

