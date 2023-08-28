Mid-Senior PHP Developer (JHB) (Mobile development)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a Mid-Senior PHP Developer is sought by a cutting-edge Digital Strategist & Software Solutions Provider to join its Joburg team. The ideal candidate will have 4-6 years PHP work experience including proficiency with Laravel.

REQUIREMENTS:

4-6 Years PHP experience.

Laravel Framework.

Any other tech/programming experience will be valuable.

COMMENTS:

