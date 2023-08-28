New COO for Forge Academy & Labs

Forge Academy & Labs has announced leadership changes to bolster its growing Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) training centre in Gauteng with the appointment Tariq Shurmah as its new chief operating officer.

“Forge Academy’s commitment to education impact in Africa can only be realised with a strong leadership team. With the addition of Tariq, we are looking forward to our next growth phase with an intensified focus on recruiting graduates, upskilling our team and educating more youth throughout Southern Africa. With Tariq as my wingman, we are confident of growing our impact,” says Forge Academy & Labs co-founder Craig Clutty.

“I am thrilled to join the Forge Academy & Labs team as COO. I look forward to working in the education and training space, offering the most innovative solutions to youth hungry for opportunities in the evolving 4IR landscape. I believe my broad management expertise and technical and analytical background will stand me in good stead as I support Craig and his team in steering Forge to the next level,” says Shurmah.