Project Manager

Role Purpose:

As a Project Manager, you’ll be responsible for project management and leadership of projects within the company. You will manage all aspects of the project from conception to completion ensuring that the deadline is met in order to deliver value to our clients. You will lead cross-functional teams and ensure that everyone works together towards achieving common goals.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Business Administration or related field required.

7 years of experience with a project management or business development background preferred.

Successful completion of the Project Management Institute (PMI) Certification and PMP Exam or equivalent experience is required.

Experienced Project Manager able to work on high-pressure projects.

Knowledge of Time & Attendance and Access Control is advantageous but not essential.

Requirements

Is responsible for managing the planning, scheduling, and execution of projects to meet established goals.

Monitors project work through action plans, management reviews, issue logs, and critical path analysis.

Applies project management techniques to organize and develop team activities.

Directly supervises and supports project staff members.

Manage, facilitate, and drive the company’s Governance and Delivery of Access Control and Projects

Manage, facilitate, and drive the filling in of the templates for the governance processes.

Facilitate Issue resolution with the vendors where systems defects (defects logged in DevOps)

Support the Communications process owners through the company’s Internal Communications team.

Manage key resources.

Reporting on the progress of the overall project

Raising issues and risks associated with the successful delivery/completion of the project.

Manage vendor delivery.

