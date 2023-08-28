QA/ Test Automation Engineer

Our client is one of the leading banks in South Africa and they are at the forefront of finding creative ways to deliver innovative solutions to their customers and clients.

They are looking for a QA/Test Automation Engineer to join their Cape Town team on a 6- contract. As a QA/Test Automation Engineer, you will be responsible for creating automation test scripts and independently driving the automation plan and execution for web, mobile or SOA applications. QA-related activities include front-end, back-end, integration, performance, and regression testing of various software solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Participate and analyse requirements during the requirements analysis phase of projects.

Develop and execute automated test scripts using various technologies

Execute automated test suites and analyse test results.

Develop custom Quality Assurance Metrics and reporting solutions.

Work in a multi-environment automation test execution platform.

Assist in implementing and maintaining a Continuous Integration Solution to integrate test suites into the test management system and custom test harnesses.

Create, coordinate, and execute manual application test cases and test plan

Review functional specs and user stories to design test cases/scripts and test plans.

Create and analyse test data.

Complete work assignments and perform appropriate follow-up to ensure tasks are completed on time.

Follow engineering best practices and provide technical mentorship to other team members.

Collaboratively work with developers to implement test hooks for automation.

Operate as a self-starter and possess the technical aptitude in troubleshooting both software and environment issues.

Able to set product delivery goals and achieve scheduled deadlines.

Comfortable with ambiguity and have the technical curiosity to dig deep into the root of complex issues between multiple software and system layers.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

IT-related tertiary qualification

3+ years of experience in Selenium, Coded UI, Test Manager, Lab Manager, Appium, HP Service Test, SOAP UI PRO, Postman, Insomnia, JMeter etc.

Technical Non-Negotiables:

Well-versed in automating web services paradigms such as REST and protocols such as HTTP.

Experience working on web applications and/or web-based technologies.

Proficient in multiple forms of test approaches for web/UI testing including functional, cross-browser compatibility, mobile, web service, and integration testing using manual and automated automation testing tools.

Develop optimised automation scripts for regression testing with various data sources, environment variables, configuration files and reusable user-defined functions.

Proficient in UNIX/Linux environments and shell scripting.

Proficient in basic SQL operations such as joins and views.

Experience with SOAP, REST, RPC or other client-server API testing.

Experience in TFS, JIRA, and Confluence is a plus.

Experience in Git or other source code management systems.

Experience in setting up and maintaining test suite executions via Octopus, Jenkins, Bamboo or any other continuous integration tools.

Comfortable in AGILE development environments and cross-functional team structures.

Experience with end-to-end SDLC, testing methodologies and test phases, including unit, assembly, system, integration, regression, and performance testing.

Experience with performance engineering and load testing is a huge plus.

Competencies:

Strong work ethic and integrity

Strong analytical abilities, troubleshooting skills, and attention to detail

Logical and analytical thinking, as well as displaying strong problem-solving skills

Location & Type:

Cape Town (Hybrid)

This is an excellent opportunity to really show off your skills working for a hugely successful financial services company. If this sounds like you, let’s chat about what this career move can do for you!

Desired Skills:

Automation

Selenium

Quality Assurance

Mobile Testing

Webservices

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

