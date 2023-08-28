Redington expands into SA

Redington is expanding to the South African market, offering more than 15 global brands and opening support offices in Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, and Johannesburg.

Viswanath Pallasena, CEO of Redington Middle East, and Africa, says: “We are excited to embark on this new chapter as we expand our footprint into the South African market. Our team has worked tirelessly to prepare for this expansion, and we are confident that our offerings will resonate with the needs of the market’s consumers and diverse channel partner ecosystem.

“Our in-country investments reflect our commitment to not only the expansion of our business but also the empowerment of the local economy. We look forward to establishing strong relationships within the community and contributing to the growth and development of the region.”

Redington has track record of 30 years across various geographies, including the Middle East and Africa region.