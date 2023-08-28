RPG Developer

Aug 28, 2023

We are thrilled to present a unique opportunity with our client in the banking industry, who is currently seeking a skilled RPG Developer to join their team. As an RPG Developer, you will play a critical role in designing, developing, and maintaining software solutions that support the organization’s banking operations and processes.

The ideal candidate for this position will have a strong background in RPG (Report Program Generator) programming language, particularly in the context of banking systems and applications. You should be well-versed in developing and customizing banking software, with a deep understanding of financial processes and regulations.

Qualification Required:

  • National Senior Certificate/Matric

  • Relevant Qualification

Experience Required:

  • To design, develop, maintain and document code changes, on System from business specifications and user requirements

Main Responsibilities:

1 – Developing Code

  • Understand and translate business requirements by following code standards

  • Estimate time taken for that requirement

  • Identify best practices in development to generate different possible solutions as a means of finding the best result for business

  • Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications in terms of development requirements

  • Fix bugs with minimal return from Testers

  • Review of code

2 – Unit Testing

  • Check code standards

  • Check high level functionality before implementing to IT testing

  • Perform unit testing according to ABIL programming standards

  • Provide test results for implementation

3 – Communication

  • Discuss with Testers with regard to bug fixing

  • Discuss with Business Analysts regarding specification changes

  • Participate in Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions to give input and provide feedback on specifications

  • Interact with users regarding issues, queries, bugs

4 – Implementation

  • Generate change document / implementation plan

  • Prepare change in ALDON

5 – Application Support

  • Analyze user and business requirements to ascertain if they are within the existing system framework

  • Provide technical solutions to the business specification

  • Provide application support for all systems

  • Available for after hours standby

6 – Customer

  • Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance

  • Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company polices legislation and regulations

  • Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications and/or face to face meetings

  • Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times

  • Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

Location – Midrand

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

