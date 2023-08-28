RPG Developer

We are thrilled to present a unique opportunity with our client in the banking industry, who is currently seeking a skilled RPG Developer to join their team. As an RPG Developer, you will play a critical role in designing, developing, and maintaining software solutions that support the organization’s banking operations and processes.

The ideal candidate for this position will have a strong background in RPG (Report Program Generator) programming language, particularly in the context of banking systems and applications. You should be well-versed in developing and customizing banking software, with a deep understanding of financial processes and regulations.

Qualification Required:

National Senior Certificate/Matric

Relevant Qualification

Experience Required:

To design, develop, maintain and document code changes, on System from business specifications and user requirements

Main Responsibilities:

1 – Developing Code

Understand and translate business requirements by following code standards

Estimate time taken for that requirement

Identify best practices in development to generate different possible solutions as a means of finding the best result for business

Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications in terms of development requirements

Fix bugs with minimal return from Testers

Review of code

2 – Unit Testing

Check code standards

Check high level functionality before implementing to IT testing

Perform unit testing according to ABIL programming standards

Provide test results for implementation

3 – Communication

Discuss with Testers with regard to bug fixing

Discuss with Business Analysts regarding specification changes

Participate in Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions to give input and provide feedback on specifications

Interact with users regarding issues, queries, bugs

4 – Implementation

Generate change document / implementation plan

Prepare change in ALDON

5 – Application Support

Analyze user and business requirements to ascertain if they are within the existing system framework

Provide technical solutions to the business specification

Provide application support for all systems

Available for after hours standby

6 – Customer

Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance

Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company polices legislation and regulations

Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications and/or face to face meetings

Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times

Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

Location – Midrand

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

