RPG Developer – Gauteng Midrand

We are thrilled to present a unique opportunity with our client in the banking industry, who is currently seeking a skilled RPG Developer to join their team. As an RPG Developer, you will play a critical role in designing, developing, and maintaining software solutions that support the organization’s banking operations and processes.
The ideal candidate for this position will have a strong background in RPG (Report Program Generator) programming language, particularly in the context of banking systems and applications. You should be well-versed in developing and customizing banking software, with a deep understanding of financial processes and regulations.
Qualification Required:
- National Senior Certificate/Matric
- Relevant Qualification
Experience Required:
- To design, develop, maintain and document code changes, on System from business specifications and user requirements
Main Responsibilities:
1 – Developing Code
- Understand and translate business requirements by following code standards
- Estimate time taken for that requirement
- Identify best practices in development to generate different possible solutions as a means of finding the best result for business
- Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality and accuracy of specifications in terms of development requirements
- Fix bugs with minimal return from Testers
- Review of code
2 – Unit Testing
- Check code standards
- Check high level functionality before implementing to IT testing
- Perform unit testing according to ABIL programming standards
- Provide test results for implementation
3 – Communication
- Discuss with Testers with regard to bug fixing
- Discuss with Business Analysts regarding specification changes
- Participate in Joint Application Design (JAD) sessions to give input and provide feedback on specifications
- Interact with users regarding issues, queries, bugs
4 – Implementation
- Generate change document / implementation plan
- Prepare change in ALDON
5 – Application Support
- Analyze user and business requirements to ascertain if they are within the existing system framework
- Provide technical solutions to the business specification
- Provide application support for all systems
- Available for after hours standby
6 – Customer
- Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
- Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company polices legislation and regulations
- Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications and/or face to face meetings
- Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
- Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times
Location – Midrand
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML