Salesforce Software Developer

Exciting opportunity for an experiences Salesforce Software developer for an office based role in Cape Town.

Role is open to SA citzens residing in Cape Town and able to work in-office. This is not a remote or hybrid role.

Our ideal Senior Software Developer (Salesforce) will possess:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (Trailblazer profile and/or Salesforce Certifications)

5+ years of professional programming experience as a developer (PHP, DotNet, Javascript, Java, HTML5)

1+ year deployment pipeline experience

3+ years of hands-on experience in developing solutions on the Salesforce platform (Apex, Visualforce, and the Salesforce Lightning)

A proven ability to navigate complex product development processes and deliver results in a fast-paced and collaborative environment, from conceptualization to successful MVP implementation

Excellent communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills

Possess a keen interest in Salesforce Development (APEX/VF/LWC)

The Senior Software Developer (Salesforce) will be a vital member of the team, responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining custom solutions on the Salesforce platform. They will be in charge of maintaining code quality by conducting code reviews of other Salesforce developers. Working closely with cross-functional teams, the Senior Software Developer (Salesforce) will understand and prioritise business requirements, and provide technical guidance to junior developers and stakeholders. With a strong emphasis on innovation and technology, this role will be involved in projects that drive the highest priorities of our technology roadmap and business, collaborating with multiple teams to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive company-wide strategic goals.

Desired Skills:

Salesforce

