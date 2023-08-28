Scrum Master / Project Manager

ENVIRONMENT:

A well-established and growing PropTech company situated in Westlake is currently in the process of actively seeking a Scrum Master / Project Manager. In this role, you will take on the responsibility of guiding and mentoring development teams to ensure the successful implementation of the most valuable features. Your duties will encompass crafting schedules and cost plans that align with business goals, timelines, budgets, available resources, project milestones, and deliverables. The ideal candidate should possess a wealth of experience in project delivery within an agile context, as well as being a seasoned Scrum Master with a preference for certification. It would be advantageous to have familiarity with other project frameworks like Lean and Kanban.

DUTIES:

Lead and coach development teams to drive successful delivery of highest value features.

Develop schedule and cost plans that support the business objectives, timelines, budgets, resources, milestones, and project deliverables.

Guides teams in time estimating practices and facilitates team estimates.

Manage project execution to achieve highest value project deliverables within the established schedule and budget.

Track progress daily through burn up, burn down and velocity tracking. Understand and help manage product back log.

Lead teams in implementing agile workflow to maximize velocity. Work with product manager to ensure highest value features are delivered at agreed time.

Actively participate in assisting the team resolving issues and escalate as needed. Work with technical resources to coordinate outside part time resources as needed.

Prepare and conduct periodic project status reports to update project governance teams and executive management regularly on progress, risks, and issues.

Prepare monthly project status updates and forecasts via established processes.

Support product manager(s) with intra-team dynamics with respect to priorities and scope.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experienced in the delivery of projects in an agile environment.

Experienced (preferably certified) Scrum Master, with experience of other project frameworks such as Lean, Kanban.

Committed to the development of all team members and continuous development of capability within the department.

Experience in the use of tools and techniques to facilitate effective project delivery.

Exposure to or awareness of all phases of software development projects including analysis, systems design, development, and testing approaches.

Experience in technologies and policies relevant to the proptech sector.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to work independently, excellent personal organisation and able to demonstrate consistently balanced good judgement and logical thought prioritisation.

Very strong interpersonal skills including facilitation and coaching and able to lead and influence others.

A real interest in problem solving and focused on results.

Enthusiastic, driven, self-motivated with a focus on customer service.

COMMENTS:

