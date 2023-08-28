Senior Backend Developer

Our client is a leading provider of measurement-based technology solutions and they are looking for a Senior Backend Developer to join their team in Cape Town.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate closely with their software development team to design and create robust and scalable backend solutions.
  • Craft clean, efficient, and maintainable code using Node.js, JavaScript, TypeScript, and NestJS.
  • Design, develop, and optimise backend applications and systems to handle large-scale data and complex computations.
  • Develop and maintain backend APIs and microservices utilising modern frameworks and technologies.
  • Utilise a strong background in data analysis to interpret and manipulate numerical data effectively.
  • Create algorithms and implement models to extract valuable insights from data and drive informed decision-making.
  • Implement data validation and quality checks to ensure the accuracy and reliability of data.
  • Troubleshoot and debug backend issues, ensuring smooth functionality and performance.
  • Work closely with stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into effective technical solutions.
  • Mentor and guide junior developers, providing technical leadership and sharing best practices.
  • Continuously research and integrate new technologies and techniques to enhance backend capabilities.
  • Document code, processes, and procedures for efficient knowledge sharing within the team.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or related fields Preferred.
  • Proven experience as a Senior Backend Developer with expertise in data analysis and interpretation using Node.js, JavaScript, TypeScript, and NestJS.
  • Solid understanding of mathematical concepts and their practical application to solve real-world problems.
  • Familiarity with databases and data storage solutions.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skill, with a keen attention to detail.
  • Strong communication and teamwork abilities.
  • Excellent communication and collaboration abilities, thriving in a team-oriented environment.

Desired Skills:

  • APIs
  • Javascript
  • Microservices
  • NodeJS
  • Typescript

