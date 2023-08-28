Senior Backend Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is a leading provider of measurement-based technology solutions and they are looking for a Senior Backend Developer to join their team in Cape Town.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate closely with their software development team to design and create robust and scalable backend solutions.

Craft clean, efficient, and maintainable code using Node.js, JavaScript, TypeScript, and NestJS.

Design, develop, and optimise backend applications and systems to handle large-scale data and complex computations.

Develop and maintain backend APIs and microservices utilising modern frameworks and technologies.

Utilise a strong background in data analysis to interpret and manipulate numerical data effectively.

Create algorithms and implement models to extract valuable insights from data and drive informed decision-making.

Implement data validation and quality checks to ensure the accuracy and reliability of data.

Troubleshoot and debug backend issues, ensuring smooth functionality and performance.

Work closely with stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into effective technical solutions.

Mentor and guide junior developers, providing technical leadership and sharing best practices.

Continuously research and integrate new technologies and techniques to enhance backend capabilities.

Document code, processes, and procedures for efficient knowledge sharing within the team.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or related fields Preferred.

Proven experience as a Senior Backend Developer with expertise in data analysis and interpretation using Node.js, JavaScript, TypeScript, and NestJS.

Solid understanding of mathematical concepts and their practical application to solve real-world problems.

Familiarity with databases and data storage solutions.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skill, with a keen attention to detail.

Strong communication and teamwork abilities.

Excellent communication and collaboration abilities, thriving in a team-oriented environment.

Desired Skills:

APIs

Javascript

Microservices

NodeJS

Typescript

