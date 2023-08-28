Senior Backend Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is a leading provider of measurement-based technology solutions and they are looking for a Senior Backend Developer to join their team in Cape Town.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate closely with their software development team to design and create robust and scalable backend solutions.
- Craft clean, efficient, and maintainable code using Node.js, JavaScript, TypeScript, and NestJS.
- Design, develop, and optimise backend applications and systems to handle large-scale data and complex computations.
- Develop and maintain backend APIs and microservices utilising modern frameworks and technologies.
- Utilise a strong background in data analysis to interpret and manipulate numerical data effectively.
- Create algorithms and implement models to extract valuable insights from data and drive informed decision-making.
- Implement data validation and quality checks to ensure the accuracy and reliability of data.
- Troubleshoot and debug backend issues, ensuring smooth functionality and performance.
- Work closely with stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into effective technical solutions.
- Mentor and guide junior developers, providing technical leadership and sharing best practices.
- Continuously research and integrate new technologies and techniques to enhance backend capabilities.
- Document code, processes, and procedures for efficient knowledge sharing within the team.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or related fields Preferred.
- Proven experience as a Senior Backend Developer with expertise in data analysis and interpretation using Node.js, JavaScript, TypeScript, and NestJS.
- Solid understanding of mathematical concepts and their practical application to solve real-world problems.
- Familiarity with databases and data storage solutions.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skill, with a keen attention to detail.
- Strong communication and teamwork abilities.
- Excellent communication and collaboration abilities, thriving in a team-oriented environment.
Desired Skills:
- APIs
- Javascript
- Microservices
- NodeJS
- Typescript