Senior Java Developer

- Write well documented and maintainable code.
- Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions.
- Debugging & troubleshooting.
- Collaborate with team members to understand the problem & define, design, and ship new features through the development lifecycle.
- Contribute to new ideas, conceive innovative strategies, and implement solutions to difficult problems.
- Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure.
Desired Skills:
- Java EE
- IBM Websphere
- SOA
- Maven
- Eclipse
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours