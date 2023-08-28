Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 28, 2023

  • Write well documented and maintainable code.
  • Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions.
  • Debugging & troubleshooting.
  • Collaborate with team members to understand the problem & define, design, and ship new features through the development lifecycle.
  • Contribute to new ideas, conceive innovative strategies, and implement solutions to difficult problems.
  • Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure.

Desired Skills:

  • Java EE
  • IBM Websphere
  • SOA
  • Maven
  • Eclipse

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position