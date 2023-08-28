Senior .Net Developer (SvW) – Gauteng Centurion

Responsible for developing / refactoring code using Visual Studio to support the companies Web and Desktop applications. The role involves interacting with external API’s and internal databases, using entity framework. Software is delivered using the agile methodology which enforces the businesses coding standards. The role includes providing guidance and oversight to developers in the team by way of code frequent reviews.
Minimum Requirements:
Requirements:
- Advanced knowledge and Experience using:
- Web API, MVC, Entity Framework, IIS Server deployment
- Visual Studio
- Net Cre/ Framework
- Git
- Azure DevOps / Pipelines
- Advanced knowledge and understanding of Agile methodologies
- BSc or Relevant Degree in (Computer Science and / or Engineering)
- 10+ years’ experience with these technologies:
- .Net 4/5/6
- MVC / Core / Razor
- Entity Framework + SQL/Oracle experience
- Advanced use of Design Patterns
- Advanced use of Object Orientation techniques including Solid Principles
- Advanced use of Unit Testing
- Advanced use understanding of Software Monitoring
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- MVC
- Azure