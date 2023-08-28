Senior .Net Developer (SvW) – Gauteng Centurion

Responsible for developing / refactoring code using Visual Studio to support the companies Web and Desktop applications. The role involves interacting with external API’s and internal databases, using entity framework. Software is delivered using the agile methodology which enforces the businesses coding standards. The role includes providing guidance and oversight to developers in the team by way of code frequent reviews.

Minimum Requirements:

Advanced knowledge and Experience using: Web API, MVC, Entity Framework, IIS Server deployment Visual Studio Net Cre/ Framework Git Azure DevOps / Pipelines

Advanced knowledge and understanding of Agile methodologies

BSc or Relevant Degree in (Computer Science and / or Engineering)

10+ years’ experience with these technologies:

.Net 4/5/6

MVC / Core / Razor

Entity Framework + SQL/Oracle experience

Advanced use of Design Patterns

Advanced use of Object Orientation techniques including Solid Principles

Advanced use of Unit Testing

Advanced use understanding of Software Monitoring

Desired Skills:

.Net

MVC

Azure

