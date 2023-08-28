Senior Typescript Developer

We want to hear from you if you have strong full-stack development experience using TypeScript and Node.js and are based in CPT.

Key Requirements

10+ years’ experience

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification

Strong full-stack development experience using TypeScript and Node.js

Excellent Angular Skillset

Experience designing, implementing and running large web applications

Experience with SQL databases

Familiarity with microservices and a DevOps culture

Appreciation for automated testing, CI and CD

Bonus: Experience with iOS or Android and React Native

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Typescript

Node.js

Angular

SQL

DevOps

CI/CD

Ios

Android

React Native

