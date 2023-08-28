Senior Typescript Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Aug 28, 2023

We want to hear from you if you have strong full-stack development experience using TypeScript and Node.js and are based in CPT.
Key Requirements

  • 10+ years’ experience
  • BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification
  • Strong full-stack development experience using TypeScript and Node.js
  • Excellent Angular Skillset
  • Experience designing, implementing and running large web applications
  • Experience with SQL databases
  • Familiarity with microservices and a DevOps culture
  • Appreciation for automated testing, CI and CD
  • Bonus: Experience with iOS or Android and React Native

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Typescript
  • Node.js
  • Angular
  • SQL
  • DevOps
  • CI/CD
  • Ios
  • Android
  • React Native

Learn more/Apply for this position