Senior Typescript Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We want to hear from you if you have strong full-stack development experience using TypeScript and Node.js and are based in CPT.
Key Requirements
- 10+ years’ experience
- BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification
- Strong full-stack development experience using TypeScript and Node.js
- Excellent Angular Skillset
- Experience designing, implementing and running large web applications
- Experience with SQL databases
- Familiarity with microservices and a DevOps culture
- Appreciation for automated testing, CI and CD
- Bonus: Experience with iOS or Android and React Native
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Typescript
- Node.js
- Angular
- SQL
- DevOps
- CI/CD
- Ios
- Android
- React Native