Service Desk Agent I x15 – Western Cape Cape Town

We looking to hire x15 Service Desk Agents to join our Western Cape-based client as part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team.
Our ideal candidates must have working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes. Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise. Works within standard operating procedures and/or scientific methods. Works with a moderate degree of supervision.
Essential Functions:
- A positive attitude is required with excellent telephone etiquette.
- Team player with a good work ethic and attendance record.
- Self-driven – Get the job done.
- Strong event management abilities with a customer focussed attitude.
- Requires performing daily application availability checks and event monitoring tasks.
- Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.
- Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meet targets.
- Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction, and engagement.
- Provide proactive system monitoring.
- Engage with service providers for follow-ups and feedback on technical queries to ensure efficient and quick turnaround times on tickets logged.
- Excellent writing skill.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric
- A+
Qualifications Preferred:
- Tertiary Qualification or Equal Experience
- ITIL Foundation Certification
Experience Required:
- Service Desk Experience
- Call Centre Experience
- Event Management Experience
- Incident Management Experience
- Multi-tasking skills
- Telecommunication experience
Location:
- The position is based at a client site in Century City or Bellville
Physical Demands:
- Working in a team that works shifts must have its own transport (Standby shifts 4 days per month)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML