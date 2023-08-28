Service Desk Agent I x15 – Western Cape Cape Town

We looking to hire x15 Service Desk Agents to join our Western Cape-based client as part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team.

Our ideal candidates must have working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes. Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise. Works within standard operating procedures and/or scientific methods. Works with a moderate degree of supervision.

Essential Functions:

A positive attitude is required with excellent telephone etiquette.

Team player with a good work ethic and attendance record.

Self-driven – Get the job done.

Strong event management abilities with a customer focussed attitude.

Requires performing daily application availability checks and event monitoring tasks.

Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.

Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meet targets.

Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction, and engagement.

Provide proactive system monitoring.

Engage with service providers for follow-ups and feedback on technical queries to ensure efficient and quick turnaround times on tickets logged.

Excellent writing skill.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

A+

Qualifications Preferred:

Tertiary Qualification or Equal Experience

ITIL Foundation Certification

Experience Required:

Service Desk Experience

Call Centre Experience

Event Management Experience

Incident Management Experience

Multi-tasking skills

Telecommunication experience

Location:

The position is based at a client site in Century City or Bellville

Physical Demands:

Working in a team that works shifts must have its own transport (Standby shifts 4 days per month)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

