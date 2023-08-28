Service Desk Agent I x15

We looking to hire x15 Service Desk Agents to join our Western Cape-based client as part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team.

Our ideal candidates must have working knowledge and skills to perform a defined set of analytical/scientific methods or operational processes. Applies experience and skills to complete assigned work within own area of expertise. Works within standard operating procedures and/or scientific methods. Works with a moderate degree of supervision.

Essential Functions:

  • A positive attitude is required with excellent telephone etiquette.

  • Team player with a good work ethic and attendance record.

  • Self-driven – Get the job done.

  • Strong event management abilities with a customer focussed attitude.

  • Requires performing daily application availability checks and event monitoring tasks.

  • Strong sense of responsibility in taking ownership of problems and seeing them through till completion.

  • Work under strict Service Level Agreements and meet targets.

  • Excellent customer satisfaction, interaction, and engagement.

  • Provide proactive system monitoring.

  • Engage with service providers for follow-ups and feedback on technical queries to ensure efficient and quick turnaround times on tickets logged.

  • Excellent writing skill.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

  • A+

Qualifications Preferred:

  • Tertiary Qualification or Equal Experience

  • ITIL Foundation Certification

Experience Required:

  • Service Desk Experience

  • Call Centre Experience

  • Event Management Experience

  • Incident Management Experience

  • Multi-tasking skills

  • Telecommunication experience

Location:

  • The position is based at a client site in Century City or Bellville

Physical Demands:

  • Working in a team that works shifts must have its own transport (Standby shifts 4 days per month)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

