Systems Administrator/ IT Support (On-site) – Eastern Cape East London

Aug 28, 2023

Job Description:

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12,
  • A+, N+
  • Microsoft Certified: Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate
  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate
  • Information Technology certificate, related diploma, or degree.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ systems administration experience.
  • Minimum of 3 years’ user support experience.

Advantageous

  • ISO 27001 Foundation
  • ITIL Foundation
  • COBIT Foundation
  • Microsoft O365 Cloud Support, Associate, or related Certification.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Outstanding interpersonal relationship-building skills.
  • Solid troubleshooting skills and the ability to work independently.
  • Knowledge of Linux systems administration
  • Understanding of databases (Oracle,SQL)
  • Code 8 driver’s License.
  • Ability to lift 20 or more Kilograms.
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience with Technical IT environment.

Requirements

  • Knowledge of Microsoft Windows server Administration (Active Directory, DNS, DHCP
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Exchange Administration (Microsoft 365)
  • Knowledge of VMware Server virtualisation
  • Knowledge of Veeam Backup and Replication
  • Knowledge of standard PC software and network Protocols.
  • Knowledge of PC/Server/Printer hardware, installation or upgrading of equipment and correct configuration of network cards.
  • Knowledge of Windows networking concepts, e.g., Domain security model, login scripts, Vlan’s and able to debug and resolve connectivity issues.
  • Knowledge of Network infrastructure, cabling types and devices, e.g., hubs, switches, fibre optic cable and transceivers. Understand concept of routers, NTU’s and their roles.
  • Administration of Windows servers, creation and management of users and GPO’s and Active Directory Administration.
  • Familiar with PC software, installation of Microsoft Office Suite, and other software packages.
  • Knowledge of network and shared printing services

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Configure and implement new server infrastructure according to IT policies and standards.
  • Monitor and maintain server health daily.
  • Ensure servers are up to date with the latest software updates and patches loaded.
  • Ensure snapshots and backups are configured and in place.
  • Setup and configure servers and ensure compliance with IT policy and standards.
  • Ensure Disaster Recovery (DR) is in place and conduct 6-monthly tests.
  • Ensure daily, and weekly backups are in place and resolve any problems.
  • Ensure the IT asset register is updated and maintained with all server information.
  • Provide availability reports.
  • Create new user accounts after obtaining the HR requests.
  • Provide users with the necessary access to servers, systems, and printers.
  • Ensure all end-users have the correct system rights to access systems and perform their functions.
  • Ensure users can access all the systems from their equipment.
  • Maintain user access and remove users that no longer need access to systems.
  • Obtain and provide in user communication needs.
  • Engage the suppliers to be able to provide end-user devices and communications services to users.
  • Manage end-user devices, record-keeping, and allocations.
  • Resolve any end-user issues regarding communications equipment and services.
  • Provide usage reports for users against their allowances.
  • Provide variance reports and address upgrades with users and service providers.
  • Receive service provider invoices and ensure payment.
  • Monitor communications budget allowances and provide variance reports.
  • Provide IT second-level support.
  • Assist with IT helpdesk requests as required.
  • Keep a record of all license’s software and the allocation to users.
  • Monitor software usage and ensure all software is licensed.
  • Manage the acquisition and licensing processes for software.
  • Manage the software deployment system to distribute software to end-users and to manage access control.
  • Monitor printer budget allowances and provide variance reports.
  • Manage the printers, ink cartridges, availability, and maintenance with service providers.
  • Manage printer, record-keeping, and allocations.
  • Resolve any end-user issues regarding printers, equipment, and services.
  • Receive service provider invoices and ensure payment is made.
  • Ensure the Service level agreements (SLA) with service providers are adhered to.
  • Maintain the asset list for licenses communications equipment.
  • Ensure all equipment is declared and that license payments are made timeously.
  • Submit the necessary timeously to the correct government department.
  • Assist with maintaining and updating the general IT and communications asset register.

Desired Skills:

  • Hardware
  • IT Support
  • IT System Administration
  • Network Administration
  • Software
  • SQL
  • VMware

