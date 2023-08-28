Systems Administrator/ IT Support (On-site) – Eastern Cape East London

Job Description:
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12,
- A+, N+
- Microsoft Certified: Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate
- Information Technology certificate, related diploma, or degree.
- Minimum of 5 years’ systems administration experience.
- Minimum of 3 years’ user support experience.
Advantageous
- ISO 27001 Foundation
- ITIL Foundation
- COBIT Foundation
- Microsoft O365 Cloud Support, Associate, or related Certification.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Outstanding interpersonal relationship-building skills.
- Solid troubleshooting skills and the ability to work independently.
- Knowledge of Linux systems administration
- Understanding of databases (Oracle,SQL)
- Code 8 driver’s License.
- Ability to lift 20 or more Kilograms.
- 3 – 5 years’ experience with Technical IT environment.
Requirements
- Knowledge of Microsoft Windows server Administration (Active Directory, DNS, DHCP
- Knowledge of Microsoft Exchange Administration (Microsoft 365)
- Knowledge of VMware Server virtualisation
- Knowledge of Veeam Backup and Replication
- Knowledge of standard PC software and network Protocols.
- Knowledge of PC/Server/Printer hardware, installation or upgrading of equipment and correct configuration of network cards.
- Knowledge of Windows networking concepts, e.g., Domain security model, login scripts, Vlan’s and able to debug and resolve connectivity issues.
- Knowledge of Network infrastructure, cabling types and devices, e.g., hubs, switches, fibre optic cable and transceivers. Understand concept of routers, NTU’s and their roles.
- Administration of Windows servers, creation and management of users and GPO’s and Active Directory Administration.
- Familiar with PC software, installation of Microsoft Office Suite, and other software packages.
- Knowledge of network and shared printing services
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Configure and implement new server infrastructure according to IT policies and standards.
- Monitor and maintain server health daily.
- Ensure servers are up to date with the latest software updates and patches loaded.
- Ensure snapshots and backups are configured and in place.
- Setup and configure servers and ensure compliance with IT policy and standards.
- Ensure Disaster Recovery (DR) is in place and conduct 6-monthly tests.
- Ensure daily, and weekly backups are in place and resolve any problems.
- Ensure the IT asset register is updated and maintained with all server information.
- Provide availability reports.
- Create new user accounts after obtaining the HR requests.
- Provide users with the necessary access to servers, systems, and printers.
- Ensure all end-users have the correct system rights to access systems and perform their functions.
- Ensure users can access all the systems from their equipment.
- Maintain user access and remove users that no longer need access to systems.
- Obtain and provide in user communication needs.
- Engage the suppliers to be able to provide end-user devices and communications services to users.
- Manage end-user devices, record-keeping, and allocations.
- Resolve any end-user issues regarding communications equipment and services.
- Provide usage reports for users against their allowances.
- Provide variance reports and address upgrades with users and service providers.
- Receive service provider invoices and ensure payment.
- Monitor communications budget allowances and provide variance reports.
- Provide IT second-level support.
- Assist with IT helpdesk requests as required.
- Keep a record of all license’s software and the allocation to users.
- Monitor software usage and ensure all software is licensed.
- Manage the acquisition and licensing processes for software.
- Manage the software deployment system to distribute software to end-users and to manage access control.
- Monitor printer budget allowances and provide variance reports.
- Manage the printers, ink cartridges, availability, and maintenance with service providers.
- Manage printer, record-keeping, and allocations.
- Resolve any end-user issues regarding printers, equipment, and services.
- Receive service provider invoices and ensure payment is made.
- Ensure the Service level agreements (SLA) with service providers are adhered to.
- Maintain the asset list for licenses communications equipment.
- Ensure all equipment is declared and that license payments are made timeously.
- Submit the necessary timeously to the correct government department.
- Assist with maintaining and updating the general IT and communications asset register.
Desired Skills:
- Hardware
- IT Support
- IT System Administration
- Network Administration
- Software
- SQL
- VMware