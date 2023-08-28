Systems Business Analyst – Retail

Our Cape Town based is looking for Systems Business Analyst for a hybrid role in the Northern Suburbs.
Our client looking for an individual who:
- Displays knowledge of waterfall and Agile working methodologies and principles.
- Thorough understanding of implementing and maintaining systems/services/applications.
- Has knowledge of PMBOK and BABOK management principles
- Ability to compile quantitative and or qualitative information/reporting
- MS Suite Intermediate – Advanced user
- Understanding of System integration (environment/area specific)
- Effective management of Personal Data Protection – POPIA
- Cloud based (SaaS) software applications that can enable services.
- Possess planning, analytical, and critical thinking skills
- Exceptional Effectively communication skills both verbally and written
- Displays good presentation and facilitation skills
- Displays high level of energy
- Can work well individually and in a team
- Is a self-starter and readily takes responsibility
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate and interact with functional business areas to gather requirements
- Facilitate workshops between multiple stakeholders to gather information
- Project manage Strategic projects
- Continuous communication with stakeholders to either keep them updated on project progress or to highlight risk or follow-up on outstanding items
- Write user-stories or business requirement specifications
- Manage the critical path and timelines of deliverables
- Compile test packs where needed and support it with testing
- Manage pilots, rollouts, and training of projects
Minimum Requirements:
- A Grade 12 Certificate/Matric
- A relevant Degree and or Higher National Diploma (Information Technology, Computer Science, System Design, Management Science, Business studies, Information Systems, Business Analyst)
- Have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in Apparel Retail (Business area specific / Systems)
- Knowledge of and exposure to:
- Business process exposure/understanding (Area specific)
- Process optimizing/improvement
- Elicitation and documenting BRS/BRD
- Working knowledge of Agile methodology
- Setup, management, and execution of testing
- Project Management
- Training/Change management
- Systems/Business support for BAU
- System Architecture understanding (area specific – integration environment/technical competency)
- Unified Modeling Language (UML – High-level context diagram, Product Breakdown Structure, System Architecture diagram, Flow Chart, Business Workflow diagram, Business Process Model and Notation, Use Case diagram, Use Case Narrative)
Our client looking for an individual who:
- Displays knowledge of waterfall and Agile working methodologies and principles.
- Thorough understanding of implementing and maintaining systems/services/applications.
- Has knowledge of PMBOK and BABOK management principles
- Ability to compile quantitative and or qualitative information/reporting
- MS Suite Intermediate – Advanced user
- Understanding of System integration (environment/area specific)
- Effective management of Personal Data Protection – POPIA
- Cloud based (SaaS) software applications that can enable services.
- Possess planning, analytical, and critical thinking skills
- Exceptional Effectively communication skills both verbally and written
- Displays good presentation and facilitation skills
- Displays high level of energy
- Can work well individually and in a team
- Is a self-starter and readily takes responsibility
Desired Skills:
- Systems Business Analyst
- Agile methodology
- knowledge of PMBOK and BABOK
- management of Personal Data Protection – POPIA
- Cloud based (SaaS) software