Systems Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Responsibilities:

Collaborate and interact with functional business areas to gather requirements

Facilitate workshops between multiple stakeholders to gather information

Project manage Strategic projects

Continuous communication with stakeholders to either keep them updated on project progress or to highlight risk or follow-up on outstanding items

Write user-stories or business requirement specifications

Manage the critical path and timelines of deliverables

Compile test packs where needed and support it with testing

Manage pilots, rollouts, and training of projects

Minimum Requirements:

A Grade 12 Certificate/Matric

A relevant Degree and or Higher National Diploma (Information Technology, Computer Science, System Design, Management Science, Business studies, Information Systems, Business Analyst)

Have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in Apparel Retail (Business area specific / Systems)

Knowledge of and exposure to: Business process exposure/understanding (Area specific) Process optimizing/improvement Elicitation and documenting BRS/BRD Working knowledge of Agile methodology Setup, management, and execution of testing Project Management Training/Change management Systems/Business support for BAU System Architecture understanding (area specific – integration environment/technical competency) Unified Modeling Language (UML – High-level context diagram, Product Breakdown Structure, System Architecture diagram, Flow Chart, Business Workflow diagram, Business Process Model and Notation, Use Case diagram, Use Case Narrative)



Our client looking for an individual who:

Displays knowledge of waterfall and Agile working methodologies and principles.

Thorough understanding of implementing and maintaining systems/services/applications.

Has knowledge of PMBOK and BABOK management principles

Ability to compile quantitative and or qualitative information/reporting

MS Suite Intermediate – Advanced user

Understanding of System integration (environment/area specific)

Effective management of Personal Data Protection – POPIA

Cloud based (SaaS) software applications that can enable services.

Possess planning, analytical, and critical thinking skills

Exceptional Effectively communication skills both verbally and written

Displays good presentation and facilitation skills

Displays high level of energy

Can work well individually and in a team

Is a self-starter and readily takes responsibility

Desired Skills:

Business studies

Information Systems

Business Analyst)

exp in Apparel Retail (Business specific)

documenting BRS/BRD

UML

