Team Lead Front End Developer

Does your passion lie in leading a team?

Our client in the Insurance Industry is currently seeking to employ a Team Lead Front End Developer with minimum 5 years of full time Software Development Experience.

Duties

Providing architectural and design guidance to the team.

Setting functional and technical specifications and standards.

Ensuring that the code produced by the team adheres to good engineering practices, such as maintainability and adherence to specifications and standards.

Participating in design sessions and analyzing the impact of proposed changes, providing estimates.

Coaching and guiding developers within the team.

Performing quality assurance checks and code reviews.

Contributing to the establishment of best practice standards.

Preparing technical specifications and ensuring compliance with audit, security, and access control requirements.

Adhering to deadlines and assisting in removing team blockers.

Participating in scrum ceremonies and maintaining effective communication with team members, management, and clients.

Identifying risks and developing contingency plans.

Analyzing existing operations and organizing training and knowledge sharing sessions for improvement.

Staying up-to-date with industry trends and developments.

Updating work schedules for production support and troubleshooting when necessary.

Motivating staff and creating an environment that encourages questions and open communication.

Providing transparency to the team regarding challenges, failures, and successes.

Writing progress reports and delivering presentations to stakeholders.

By fulfilling these responsibilities, the role ensures efficient development processes, high-quality code, and successful project delivery.

Languages / Technologies Required

Flutter (Android/iOS)

Java EE 7+

REST

SOAP

Microservice architectures

Docker / Kubernetes

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Flutter

Android / IOS

Cloud

Java EE 7+

SOAP

