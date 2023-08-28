Team Lead Front End Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Aug 28, 2023

Does your passion lie in leading a team?
Our client in the Insurance Industry is currently seeking to employ a Team Lead Front End Developer with minimum 5 years of full time Software Development Experience.
Duties

  • Providing architectural and design guidance to the team.
  • Setting functional and technical specifications and standards.
  • Ensuring that the code produced by the team adheres to good engineering practices, such as maintainability and adherence to specifications and standards.
  • Participating in design sessions and analyzing the impact of proposed changes, providing estimates.
  • Coaching and guiding developers within the team.
  • Performing quality assurance checks and code reviews.
  • Contributing to the establishment of best practice standards.
  • Preparing technical specifications and ensuring compliance with audit, security, and access control requirements.
  • Adhering to deadlines and assisting in removing team blockers.
  • Participating in scrum ceremonies and maintaining effective communication with team members, management, and clients.
  • Identifying risks and developing contingency plans.
  • Analyzing existing operations and organizing training and knowledge sharing sessions for improvement.
  • Staying up-to-date with industry trends and developments.
  • Updating work schedules for production support and troubleshooting when necessary.
  • Motivating staff and creating an environment that encourages questions and open communication.
  • Providing transparency to the team regarding challenges, failures, and successes.
  • Writing progress reports and delivering presentations to stakeholders.
  • By fulfilling these responsibilities, the role ensures efficient development processes, high-quality code, and successful project delivery.

Languages / Technologies Required

  • Flutter (Android/iOS)
  • Java EE 7+
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • Microservice architectures
  • Docker / Kubernetes

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum
  • Flutter
  • Android / IOS
  • Cloud
  • Java EE 7+
  • SOAP

