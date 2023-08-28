Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Test Phases

Test Planning, Test Analysis, Test Preparation, and Test Execution

Test Types

Functional, Integration, Web Services / APIs, Regression, and User Acceptance Testing

Reporting

Test Reporting, Defect Logging, and Defect Reporting

Technical

SQL Scripting, Automated Scripting, and Automated Execution

Methodologies

DevOps, Agile Methodology, and Waterfall Methodology

Experience

Test Management Suite (Any)

JIRA

SoapUI

Postman

Swagger

SQL Management Suite (Any)

Visual Studio

Selenium

Professionalism

Results Driven

Accuracy

Analytical Thinking

Conceptual Thinking

Proactive and Initiative

Ability to Work Independently

Interpersonal Relationships

Planning and Organising

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

