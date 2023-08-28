Test Analyst

Aug 28, 2023

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Test Phases
  • Test Planning, Test Analysis, Test Preparation, and Test Execution
  • Test Types
  • Functional, Integration, Web Services / APIs, Regression, and User Acceptance Testing
  • Reporting
  • Test Reporting, Defect Logging, and Defect Reporting
  • Technical
  • SQL Scripting, Automated Scripting, and Automated Execution
  • Methodologies
  • DevOps, Agile Methodology, and Waterfall Methodology

Experience

  • Test Management Suite (Any)
  • JIRA
  • SoapUI
  • Postman
  • Swagger
  • SQL Management Suite (Any)
  • Visual Studio
  • Selenium
  • Professionalism
  • Results Driven
  • Accuracy
  • Analytical Thinking
  • Conceptual Thinking
  • Proactive and Initiative
  • Ability to Work Independently
  • Interpersonal Relationships
  • Planning and Organising

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

