Test Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Test Phases
- Test Planning, Test Analysis, Test Preparation, and Test Execution
- Test Types
- Functional, Integration, Web Services / APIs, Regression, and User Acceptance Testing
- Reporting
- Test Reporting, Defect Logging, and Defect Reporting
- Technical
- SQL Scripting, Automated Scripting, and Automated Execution
- Methodologies
- DevOps, Agile Methodology, and Waterfall Methodology
Experience
- Test Management Suite (Any)
- JIRA
- SoapUI
- Postman
- Swagger
- SQL Management Suite (Any)
- Visual Studio
- Selenium
- Professionalism
- Results Driven
- Accuracy
- Analytical Thinking
- Conceptual Thinking
- Proactive and Initiative
- Ability to Work Independently
- Interpersonal Relationships
- Planning and Organising
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
