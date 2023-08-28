UI Designer / Frontend Developer – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

An established and expanding PropTech company located in Westlake is presently engaged in the active search for a UI Designer and Frontend Developer. The ideal candidate will possess a background in design education and a strong command of HTML & CSS. Proficiency in UI Design is a must, and a portfolio will be requested for assessment. Additional skills sought after for this role include wireframing, prototyping, hand-coding HTML, CSS expertise, JavaScript proficiency, experience with [URL Removed] and familiarity with WordPress.

REQUIREMENTS:

User Experience

UI Design (portfolio for review)

Wireframing

Prototyping

HTML (hand code)

CSS

JavaScript

React.js

WordPress

COMMENTS:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

UI

Designer

Frontend

Learn more/Apply for this position