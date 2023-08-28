Women can thrive and grow in the BPO industry

One of South Africa’s biggest challenges is creating employment opportunities for people from previously disadvantaged communities, particularly its youth and women.

By Lizelle Strydom, MD of CareerBox Africa

And, while our thoughts turn to the empowerment of women in August, this is a year-round challenge.

Women face more challenges in securing meaningful employment

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has found that found that globally, and in South Africa, the discrimination of women in the labour market persists, with the unemployment rate for women remaining above the national average in 2022. It is harder for women to find work compared to men. Women that find employment are often employed in low paying jobs, where improvement prospects are limited.

And young women face further barriers as they search for employment – they are likely to shoulder more responsibilities in their homes, have less disposable income for data or transport, and they are more likely to face harassment at a job interview.

Many South African women lack the opportunity to further their studies after secondary schooling, for a number of socio-economic reasons. Women who do find work are usually employed in vulnerable employment (often characterised by inadequate earnings, shorter hours, low productivity, and difficult work conditions) compared to men. Yet research from the ILO indicates that 87% of South African women would prefer to be in paid work.

This is a sobering picture for the empowerment of women in the country, yet there are powerful reasons to help women access the workplace and enter permanent employment. Research shows that when women are employed, their families and their entire communities receive the benefit.

The World Bank has found that, as young women develop digital skills, they may enjoy greater choice in their personal and professional lives, and access better paid, better quality jobs. When women find stable employment, they invest in securing the basic needs for their families, decreasing food poverty, and in education and opportunities for their children.

There is a compelling argument to be made for increasing gender equality in the workforce. Ensuring equality in opportunities and potential to participate in the economy can be catalytic for a faster recovery from recent shocks, and a strong engine of growth for more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive economies.

It makes great business sense too – UN Women has found that companies greatly benefit from increasing employment and leadership opportunities for women, which is shown to increase organisational effectiveness and growth.

Why the BPO industry is a great place for women

Industry body BPESA notes that female contact centre agents and knowledge workers continued to make up about two-thirds of the South African global business services sector. This is particularly noteworthy when you consider that the ILO reports that the gender gap in South Africa between male and female labour force participation is 13,7%.

The BPO sector is an industry where individuals with varied educational backgrounds and qualifications all have an opportunity to enter the workforce. Women who have not been able to complete their education, for whatever reason, find it easy to get employed. Women with minimal to no experience or tertiary training can succeed and thrive in an industry where the right attitude, good communication skills and an aptitude for working with people are highly valued.

There are other reasons that the industry appeals to women. With the opportunity to work with global clients in multiple time zones, the industry offers opportunities to do shift work, which can be beneficial for women who have family obligations to juggle alongside an income-producing job.

The BPO industry is also geared towards on-the-job training and allows for mobility within the industry, so there is a wide range of options for women to consider beyond being an agent in a contact centre. Just some of the benefits for women working in the BPO industry include better income, the ability to gain new and varied skills, and a sense of empowerment.