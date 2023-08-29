Automation Engineer

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ an Automation Engineer (EE role)

Key Performance Areas:

The successful candidate will primarily be responsible for ensuring the reliability and sustainability of the control systems within all manufacturing departments of the company and ensure that these systems meet production demands in a cost effective and efficient manner.

In addition, the jobholder will be responsible for optimizing functionality of processes to reduce process losses and improve overall efficiency, participate in projects and continuous improvement.

The candidate will also be responsible for PLC, SCADA programming and the development of production and process performance reports.

Knowledge and Skills:

This position will require a qualified Mechatronic/ Electrical/ Electronic engineer, preferably B-Tech or higher.

The successful candidate should have 1-3 years relevant experience in an automated manufacturing environment preferably in the sterile packaging or liquid beverages, with exposure to Allen Bradley PLC’s, Aveva Application Server, Aveva InTouch, Aveva Historian, Veeam, VMware, Allen Bradley Stratix Switches.

Desired Skills:

PLC

SCADA

Veeam

VMware

Electrical Engineer

Automation

Mechatronics

